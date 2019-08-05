Santa Fe New Mexican

HERB P. SENA

Guest Book
  • "Jeanette and family, so sad to hear of your father passing...."
    - Veronica & Jim Hill
  • "Raymond Archuleta Herbert and I grew up together we our..."
    - Raymond Archuleta
  • "Angela and family I am very sorry for your loss. Roberta..."
  • "We were very sorry to hear of Herbs passing. May he RIP."
    - Arnold & Chrystal Padilla
  • "My dearest cousin,Iris sorry for your loss.Love and..."
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Obituary
HERB P. SENA MARCH 29, 1939 AUGUST 1, 2019 Services are as follows; Visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00am at Santa Maria de La Paz with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am. Interment will be held at Rosario Cemetery at 12:30pm following Mass. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
