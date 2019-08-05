HERB P. SENA MARCH 29, 1939 AUGUST 1, 2019 Services are as follows; Visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00am at Santa Maria de La Paz with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am. Interment will be held at Rosario Cemetery at 12:30pm following Mass. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019