HERBERT BEENHOUWER
Longtime Santa Fe resident and Living Treasure, Herbert Beenhouwer, passed away peacefully on October 28 at the age of 91. Born in Amsterdam Holland, Herb, along with his family, escaped the Nazi invasion of 1940 and came to the USA.
He graduated from Middlebury College, Vermont and then served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a successful stockbroker and securities analyst for many years, first in New York, then moving his family and business to Santa Fe in 1972. Herb was a fine amateur cellist, taught philosophy at Santa Fe High School as a volunteer, and served on numerous nonprofit boards throughout the years including tenures as board president of both the Wheelwright Museum and Open Hands. He and his first wife Bernice were avid collectors of Native American art. Shortly before her death in 1994 they donated their entire collection to the Hopi Tribe. In his sixties, Herb took up painting and held several successful local gallery shows. A tireless volunteer, he served most recently with Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe. In 2015, Living Treasures of Santa Fe recognized him for his "outstanding dedication to the life, heart, and spirit of our community, for following his 'heart's interest', and for serving as an inspiration to us all.
Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, teacher, and friend, Herb is survived by his second wife, Susan McGreevy; his brother, Owen Beenhouwer of Lincoln MA; four children, Evan and Sophia Beenhouwer of Los Lunas, Cora and Leon Harms of Santa Fe, Kyle Beenhouwer of Albuquerque, and Maud Beenhouwer of Albuquerque; three grandchildren, Chris Beenhouwer, Ariel Brooks, and Rena Harms; and three great-grandchildren, Hugo, Hal, and Anne.
. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program for Homeless Children: Santa Fe Public Schools, c/o Partners in Education, 610 Alta Vista, Santa Fe, NM 87505.