HERMAN JOSE SANDOVAL It is with bittersweet emotion that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Herman Jose Sandoval, who was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe for 91 years. Herman served his country as a Korean War veteran and he served the community of Santa Fe as a dedicated and esteemed employee at Kahn's Shoe Store for almost 40 years, and as an unofficial but capable historian and tour guide of the city he loved. The word that best describes Herman is HERO - he was an honorable man with exceptional ability to make people feel at ease. He was respected greatly throughout his life and especially his last thirteen years paralyzed from a stroke. Herman used this difficult season of suffering as an overcomer of his disability instead of living the last years of his life with despair and defeat. He inspired his family, friends, those who cared for him at Santa Fe Care Center, and in recent years, students at a local private school with his stories of Korea, Japan, and growing up in Santa Fe. Although Herman is greatly missed by all who loved him, we rejoice in the fact he is freed from the body that bound him as he now resides with his Heavenly Father and Jesus, His Son. Herman is survived by the love of his life for the last 65 years, Cecilia, his children Patsy (J.R.) Martinez, Larry (Tammy) Sandoval, Diane LaFon Reed, and Charles (Lupita) Sandoval, his seven grandchildren - Jason and Jeremy Martinez, Joey and Stephanie Sandoval and Danisha (Ryan) Huddleston, Amanda (James) Thomas, and Matthew (Alana) LaFon, along with his six great-grandchildren - Aiden Martinez, Tristan, Lucy, and Fulton Huddleston, Elise Thomas and Mark LaFon, and his sisters Mary Ann Murphy and Terry (Jerry) Ortiz, along with many nephews, nieces, and extended family he dearly loved. Herman is preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie and Frances, his brother Cippy Sandoval, his sisters Connie Chavez and Elena O'Connell, and his two sons-in-law Ron LaFon and John Reed. A Mass of Christian Burial is pending and will occur in the New Year followed with entombment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the past and present staff at Santa Fe Care Center for taking such good care of Herman during his last years. There are not enough words to express our gratitude for helping Herman transition to a life there, adapt to his limitations, and for loving him like family. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019