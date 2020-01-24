Santa Fe New Mexican

HERMAN JOSE SANDOVAL

HERMAN JOSE SANDOVAL Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Herman Jose Sandoval, who was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe for 91 years, passed away on November 12, 2019. Herman is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; his children, Patsy (J.R.) Martinez, Larry (Tammy) Sandoval, Diane LaFon Reed, and Charles (Lupita) Sandoval; his seven grandchildren; Jason and Jeremy Martinez, Joey and Stephanie Sandoval, Danisha (Ryan) Huddleston, Amanda (James) Thomas, and Matthew (Alana) LaFon; along with his six great-grandchildren; Aiden Martinez, Tristan, Lucy, Fulton Huddleston, Elise Thomas, and Mark LaFon; and his sisters, Mary Ann Murphy and Terry (Jerry) Ortiz. Herman is preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie and Frances; his brother, Cippy Sandoval; his sisters, Connie Chavez and Elena O'Connell; and his two sons-in-law, Ron LaFon and John Reed. A visitation will be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at San Isidro Parish Center followed with entombment at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
