HOWARD B. STEVEN LANDRUM II Age 54, passed away from cardiac arrest on November 28, 2019, in Santa Fe. Steven was born in Amarillo TX, July 19, 1965 to H.B I and Betty JoAnn Landrum. As an Artist, Steven was creative in pottery, painting, and photography. He was also involved in the Santa Fe Opera Community. Those who knew him, knew what a kind and compassionate man he was. He loved charity work and meeting people. His life reflected to idea of be kind to everyone because you never know their path. Steven is survived by his mother, sisters Brenda Ford, Myra Albright, Bettylou Shimon. His nieces and nephews, Jerri Borges, Nathan Albright, Jediah Shimon, McKenna Ford, Eden Shimon, and 5 grandnephews and a grandniece. Memorial donations may be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Human Society, in his name. His family deeply thank the many friends he has had. He will be deeply missed by all. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019

