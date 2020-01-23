Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Leyba. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IDA LEYBA Ida Leyba, 86 of Santa Fe, NM passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday January 20th, 2020. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Theodita and Mateo Tafoya, her husband Thomas Leyba Jr., and her son, Eugene Gallegos. Ida was survived by her sisters, Helen Vigil, Molly Garcia, and her 5 children; Arsenio Gallegos (Darlene), Pauline De Santiago, Arlene Seastead, Gary Liggan (Rhonda), and Joann Sena (Leroy). Ida loved her children and raised them alone after being widowed at 25. She worked at the "Old Mexico Shop" on the plaza for many years where she gained her love for fashion. She loved to sew, embroider, and crochet. She passed on her talents to most of her grandkids. She loved taking care of 2 of her great-grandsons, Matthew and Derek her "Babitos", and would spoil them by making fresh natillas daily. Ida loved to cook, you could walk into the kitchen and smell fresh tortillas, and fresh beans while listening to her belt out songs from Patsy Cline as she prepared her meals. Ida was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. "Nana" is gone but her mark and her love in her family will last forever. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Santa Maria de la Paz. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Santa Maria de la Paz, with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. A reception will take place at Santa Maria Parish Hall at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations to be made to Hospice of New Mexico, 2900 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 100, Albuquerque, NM 87110. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

