IDA M. ORTIZ Ida M. Ortiz was taken to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 13, 2020. Ida was born in Espanola on December 16, 1947 to Hermando Montoya and Emily Garcia Montoya Martinez who preceded her in death. Ida was born into a large northern New Mexico Hispanic Catholic family and was preceded in death by brothers; Manuel Montoya, Victor Montoya, Lorenzo Montoya, as well as, sister, Janet Montoya; stepfather, Tony Martinez and in-laws, Ambrosio and Tina Ortiz. She is survived by sisters; Inez Ortiz (Henry (dec.), Margaret Montoya, Ramona Martinez (Ramon), Rachel Lowe (James), Josie Montoya, Yolanda Lujan (Jerry), and brothers; Juan Montoya (Martha) and Ernest Montoya (Linda). She is also survived by her Sweetheart and husband of forty four years, Tony, and their beloved son, Anthony, as well as brother-in-law, Raymond Ortiz (Christa) and sisters-in-law, Bernie Montoya, Kathryn Ortiz, and Etta Allen; numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, a very large number of relatives, and many, many dear friends. Ida, a gifted athlete who excelled at many sports and who was, with her team, inducted into the National Women's Softball Hall of Fame, graduated from Espanola High School after which she attended Santa Fe Business College and El Rito Business School prior to beginning her career with New Mexico State Government, and later, retiring from the Department of Environment to be a stay at home mom to raise her son, Anthony; a time which was a major highlight and delight of her life. She was a committed and devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt, and a caring, generous, and loving person who touched many lives of friends and strangers alike. Ida has an unshakable faith and strong relationship with her loving God from which she reflected a great strength and peace of heart. The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi was her spiritual home where she volunteered for many years as a Minister of Hospitality, as a Docent giving tours of the Cathedral, and also in serving the needy of the city as a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Services will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Friday, February 21, 2020 with visitation starting at 8:30 a.m.; the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:00 a.m.; and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m., followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. The family expresses its gratitude to the professional supportive staff of Rivera Family Funeral Services, and also to Dr. Lopez, Dr. Teague and all the kind and skilled staff at the Santa Fe Cancer Center as well as deep appreciation to the caring staff of Amber Care, especially Dr. Thron, Sheryl, Stephanie, and Kayla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

