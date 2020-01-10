IGNACIO (NACHO) URBAN Ignacio (Nacho) Urban, 80 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away of natural causes on January 6, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1939 in Santa Fe, NM to Isabelle and Willie Urban. He married JoAnn Urban on October 12, 1968 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents; Willie and Isabelle Urban, brothers; Jerry and Tommy Urban. He is survived by his wife; JoAnn Urban, daughters; Judith (Nathan) Lucero, Jolene Lockhart (Ron Barela), JulieAnn (Pat) DeAngelico, brother; Ted Urban, sisters; Terrie, Marsha, Rita, Vir ginia, Sally, Toni, Dora and numerous grandchildren, nephews & nieces. Nacho was a devoted husband. He served 2 years in the US Army National Guard, owned/ran a successful carpet business for 25 years and retired after 43 years as a Craftsman with Los Alamos National Laboratories. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 12, 2020