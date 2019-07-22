ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY FOR IKE ALARID Days keep passing, but You're still here In our hearts you'll stay Simple things like vanilla Ice cream On a warm sunny day And old red pickup trucks Put a smile on our face As we hold tight to the Memories Of your laugh, your love, Your smile Know that you are dearly missed We love you always, Ikie Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 24, 2019