IRENE ISABEL BIEZUP Irene Isabel Biezup was born in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1918, and died quietly in her Santa Fe home on October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Blanche Payavis, her siblings Leo (Helen), Thecla Witkowski (Frederick), Adela Bordiga (Carl), and Benjamin (Mimi), and by her beloved husband Francis. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Deaux and grandsons Jesse Deaux and Adam Fleming, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She moved to New Mexico in 1989 to be with her daughter, son-in-law the late Timothy Fleming, and her grandsons, becoming an integral part of their lives. She was Nana, and a very special one. At 101, she had seen a lot of life and had lived it with gusto. A funeral mass will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church at 11 o'clock, November 14, 2019. Interment will take place at a later time in Pennsylvania. Although she loved flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation be made instead.

