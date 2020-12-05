1/2
Irene M. Ortiz
IRENE M. ORTIZ

Irene M. Ortiz, age 80, passed on Saturday, November 28, 2020 while a resident of Vista Hermosa Assisted Living, Santa Fe, NM.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth Palmer (Andy), Lori LeRouge (Leonard), Anthony Ortiz (Amy), and Adrian Ortiz; grandchildren Jeanelle Romero (Julian), Lenny LeRouge, Falicia Palmer Sypnier, Megan Ortiz, Nicolas Ortiz, Alex Ortiz, Emily Ortiz, and Michael Ortiz; great-grandchildren Christiana, Jayla, Anthony, Drew, Liam, and Skye; as well as her brothers Jimmy Martinez (Patsy) and Jake Martinez (Laura); brothers-in-law Tino Ortiz (Marlyn), Orlando Ortiz (Lorraine); sisters-in-law Amelia Romero and Theresa Ortiz and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Leroy G. Ortiz, parents Eliseo and Ramona Martinez, brothers John and Jerry Martinez, father-in-law and mother-in-law Florentino and Celestina Ortiz; brothers-in-law Oliver, Thomas, and Ernest Ortiz and Lalo Romero; sisters-in-law Christella and Sharon Martinez, Anne and Carol Ortiz.
Irene was retired from the State of NM. Irene enjoyed singing, playing her guitar and violin, sewing, traveling, playing the slots, and spending time with her family and friends. Irene and husband Leroy were active in several church choirs over a number of years. They both enjoyed entertaining family and friend gatherings with their music. She was a loving Wife, Mom, Granny, Great-Granny, cousin, and friend. She will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever.
Special thanks to the Vista Hermosa for their loving care of our Mother. Rosary (10:30) and mass (11:00) will be held on December 10, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe, NM with burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions with limited funeral, church, and burial attendance, please consider viewing the service from streaming information to be noted at the Berardinelli's Tribute Page.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
