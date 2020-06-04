IRENE ROSE NUANEZ Irene Rose Nuanez passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Nuanez, parents Epifanio and Frances Esquibel, and brother Joe Esquibel. She is survived by her sons John Nuanez (Mary), David Nuanez, and Bobby Martinez (Debbie); grandchildren Liza Romero (Gabe), Joseph Trujillo (Chelsea), and Jenette Martinez (Jon); great-grandchildren Stephen, Greg, Dominic, Gabe Jr., Andrew, Adam, AJ, Mikaili, Joaquin, and Noah; sister-in-law Antonia Pineda; nieces Shirley, Bernadette, Sophie, Patricia, and Margaret, and many special Godchildren and friends. Irene and her late husband Bernard were devout Catholics. They both had a lifelong devotion to Mary, the Mother of God. In July 2011 Irene donated over 13 inches of her hair to Terry Garcia the Sacristana of Our Lady La Conquistadora. Irene's hair is one of 15 wigs that is used on Our Lady. La Conquistadora is currently wearing the wig made of Irene's hair and was also worn during the month of May. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. and Mass following immediately after at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the burial at National Cemetery has restrictions and is scheduled for a private burial with immediate family only. A special thank you Ambercare, especially nurses Aaron and Cheryl for caring for Irene. John and Mary want to personally thank both their daughters, Lisa and Jenette for their help in the long hours that they spent loving and caring for their grandmother on her last days.



