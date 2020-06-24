IRMA KING CORDOVA Irma King Cordova, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Irma was born January 21, 1952 to Johnny and Luisita King and raised in Santa Cruz. Upon graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Sammy Cordova. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luisita King; her brother, Allen King and daughter, Jovanna Cordova. She is survived by her father, Johnny King; husband, Sammy Cordova; daughter, Zanetta; sons, Sammy Jr. (Joyce), Jarren (Jessica), Zaydrian and four grandchildren, Nathaniel Cordova, Florencio Cordova, Monique Cordova, Danny Martinez; sister, Amy King (J.B.); sisters-in-law, Cecilia, Susan, Carol, and Kathy; brothers-in-law, Rosendo, Medardo, Bobby and special aunt, Susie Barela and special friend, Sandra Sanchez. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her husband. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Truchas Baptist Church. The family of Irma King Cordova has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.