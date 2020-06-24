Irma King Cordova
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRMA KING CORDOVA Irma King Cordova, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Irma was born January 21, 1952 to Johnny and Luisita King and raised in Santa Cruz. Upon graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Sammy Cordova. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luisita King; her brother, Allen King and daughter, Jovanna Cordova. She is survived by her father, Johnny King; husband, Sammy Cordova; daughter, Zanetta; sons, Sammy Jr. (Joyce), Jarren (Jessica), Zaydrian and four grandchildren, Nathaniel Cordova, Florencio Cordova, Monique Cordova, Danny Martinez; sister, Amy King (J.B.); sisters-in-law, Cecilia, Susan, Carol, and Kathy; brothers-in-law, Rosendo, Medardo, Bobby and special aunt, Susie Barela and special friend, Sandra Sanchez. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her husband. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Truchas Baptist Church. The family of Irma King Cordova has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Truchas Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved