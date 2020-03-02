Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISAAC ESAQUE LERMA. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ISAAC ESAQUE LERMA A life well-lived is a precious gift from someone who filled our world with laughter, love, and joy. It's with heavy hearts and extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Isaac "Esaque" Lerma, age 76, into eternal rest. Isaac's deep love for life and family gave him the strength to battle cancer until his very last breath. We will miss his hugs, kisses, laughter, generous heart, dancing skills and, of course, his jokes. Isaac came into this world on October 9, 1943 in Punta de Agua, NM. He grew up in Santa Fe, lived briefly in California, and returned back to Santa Fe, a place he proudly called home. Isaac was proud of his many accomplishments, which included managing the NM Gas Company, owning his own plumbing business, and retiring as a Pipeline Safety Supervisor at PRC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Timoteo and Antonia; his brothers, Andres, Joe (Cecilia), Xavier Abey and Abel (Lydia) Lerma; special nephew, David Lucero and special niece, Roberta (Ruby) Carrillo. He is survived by his honey and loving wife, Bess; brothers and sisters, Lucy Teaney, Wilfred (Flora), Becky (Albert), and John (Diane); his children, Cynthia, Mark (Lisa), Loreal, Angela (Mike), Christina, David (Elaine), Sophia (Jesus), and Jacob; his grandchildren, Pamela, Josh, Shania, Christopher, Mario, Gabriella, Mia, Orion, and Giovanni, and his precious great grandson, Joshua Jr. Isaac's love and generosity will be missed by all. A memorial service will held on Thursday, March 5th at 11 a.m. at the Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM with a reception to follow at the F.O.P. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

