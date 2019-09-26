Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel A. Garcia. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ISABEL A. GARCIA Isabel A. Garcia, a resident of Santa Fe, NM, 93 passed away on the morning of September 23, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1926 in the small town of San Pablo, New Mexico to Tomasita & Ciriano Atencio. Isabel married James S. Garcia on August 3, 1946 in Raton, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents Tomasita Ulibarri & Ciriano Atencio, her step mother, Ursenia Rivera, brothers' Ignacio & Leo Atencio, sister, Virginia Esquibel, son, James W. Garcia, grandson, Angelo A. Garcia and great granddaughter, Serena L. Garcia. She is survived by her brother, Johnny Atencio (Marie) and sister-in-law Carmen Atencio, sons Thomas A. Garcia (Sabrina), Paul Garcia and Diane Garcia, grandchildren, Dominic Garcia (Bobbie), Jody Garcia (Brooke), Jenna Garcia, Aviana Garcia, Dion Garcia, Krystal Garcia (Emma), great grandchildren, Britney Garcia, Hailee Roberts (Gavin), Adrienne Garcia, Memphis Garcia and Emme Garcia and great great granddaughter, Dakota Roberts and many family members. Isabel Garcia, was a beloved mother and grandmother. After marrying her husband, Jimmy Garcia, she lived in Santa Fe and raised four children, James, Thomas, Paul and Diane. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW for many years. She was a devout parishioner of Guadalupe Church. Isabel cared for each of her grandchildren throughout her life, and in her final days, she was in the care of her granddaughter, Krystal Garcia (Emma Bachicha). She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Pallbearers are Dominic Garcia, Dion Garcia, Thomas Garcia, Paul Garcia, James Boler and Bryan Jackson. Honorary pallbearers, Emma Bachicha and Jody Garcia. Public viewing will take place from 4:00-5:30 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church followed by Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

