ISABEL GONZALES Isabel Gonzales, was born on August 21, 1938 in Las Vegas, NM. Our beautiful angel has left us to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She left peacefully after a nine-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson's. Not only was she a beautiful loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister, aunt! She loved every one of our friends as one of her own and was known as, "The Mom"! She was an amazing homemaker where dinner was always ready and whomever walked in her door had a seat at her table! She loved making crochet blankets, babysitting, spending time with family, volunteering with Special Olympics, and enjoyed seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at all their sporting events! She loved visiting with friends over tea and loved gardening! Isabel was the most forgiving, loving, and kind-hearted woman who showed nothing but love to whoever she crossed paths with! This wonderful woman has touched so many lives and will live on in our hearts forever! Isabel is preceded in death by her mother and father, Francisquita Trujillo Ulibarri, Blas Ulibarri, Antonio "Hopper" Gonzales, Gloria and Donatio Encinias Survived by: children; Antonio "Daniel" Gonzales, Lorraine "Chiefy" Gonzales, Tommy (Marie) Gonzales, Sandra Gonzales, grandchildren; Daniel Gonzales, Felicia Quintana, Amanda (Mathew) Vigil, Marcella (Stephanie) Archuleta, Krystal (Eric) Roybal, Diego Gonzales, great-grandchildren; Daniel Jr. "DJ" Gonzales, Giovanni Gonzales, Ashante Roybal, Xavier Roybal, Grace Gonzales, Danielle Gonzales; sister, Angela Montoya; friend, Alfonso Trejo. A special thank you to Legacy Home Health Care and Simplicity Home Health Care. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this time! A celebration of life will be held at a later time! Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.