ISIDRO GONZALES Isidro Gonzales, 72, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita; father, Juan Jose (JJ); mother-in-law, Wilma; and father-in-law, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Jeri Gonzales; sons, Jonathon (Teena) and Larry (Crystal); daughters, Luz (Victor) and Danielle (Edgar); granddaughters, Sage and Emma, grandson, Isaiah and many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Isidro was a chef in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, NV, as well as a sponsor for AA. He started several Spanish meetings in Santa Fe and Pecos, NM and Las Vegas, NV. A Rosary will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Rivera Family Funeral Home, Kiva Chapel of Light. Mass, Friday September 18, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com