JFLOYD TRUJILLO NOVEMBER 7, 1927 - MARCH 19, 2019 JFloyd Trujillo passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 19th at the age of 91 with his daughter at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Borrego Trujillo of Santa Cruz (2004) and a son, Stephen Rene Trujillo of Las Vegas, NV (1997) and a brother-in-law, Harold (Hal) Borrego of Anchorage, Alaska (2018). He was born in Chimayo, NM on November 7, 1927, the son of the late E.D. Trujillo and Romanita Martinez Trujillo of Chimayo and of the well-known Chimayo Trading Post. He was the last remaining of his other siblings (Juanita, Jerrito, Elias, Rosenda (Segura),Ismael, Alicia (Serna), Arturo, LeoPolo, and Cleo (Blanchard). He retired in 1981 as an appraiser of land and homes for the Federal Housing Administration. He continued to work and dedicated his time to his private business until 2018. From 1958 to 1961, he was an administrative aide to former U.S. Senator Dennis Chavez, D-NM. He was appointed by Governor Garry Carruthers as a Board of Regents with the New Mexico School for the Deaf for 12 years. He was the proud parent of a NMSD Graduate and a retired teacher of the deaf/hard of hearing. He was a long time member of Ballut Abyad Shrine Temple since 1958. He was honorable discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States of America as PFC. He served his time in Japan with 11th A/B doing duties of a rifleman in 1946 to 1947. He is survived by his daughter, Lenna D. Trujillo of Santa Fe, NM and his closest niece, Eileen Serna of Albuquerque and nephews Tom Monge of Santa Cruz, and Jerrito Trujillo of Santa Fe as well as numerous nieces and nephews and also left behind a large extended Trujillo family. He was a wonderful and loving father, Uncle, and friends to all. He loved football and he enjoyed winning bets with his family and friends. He was a very good friends with former Governor Bruce King and representatives Lucky Varela and Ben Lujan as well as other politicians. He loved and enjoyed helping any political person with his/her campaigns. "My Dad had such a big and generous heart. He was the light of my life. He had a great sense of humor, advices, and always so caring and inspiration to all of us family and friends. He loved his dogs and Chimayo Red Chile with beans. He loved to travel. He was a great storyteller about his Chimayo childhood. He spoke Spanish fluently and was very proud of his Hispanic Culture". "To my wonderful Dad, you will always live on in my heart forever and you will be missed tremendously. I love you very much Dad". A Private Memorial will be held on May 28th of 2019 at 12:45 pm at the National Cemetery with Masonic traditions. If anyone is interested to attend his private memorial service - please do let his daughter Lenna know that you wish to attend. Please contact her at 1915 Cerrillos Road of JFloyd Trujillo Building. In lieu of flowers - the family is requesting that flowers be made with Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

