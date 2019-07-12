Send Flowers Obituary

JACK GODDARD HORNE Jack Goddard Horne, a resident of Santa Fe since 1948, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. He was born in San Jon, New Mexico on October 21st, 1920. Always one to strive for precision, if asked his age, he would have said he was 98.709 years young at the time of his passing. Jack was a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient for his courageous service in World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He served from March 1943 until December 1946. When he returned to New Mexico after the war, Jack married Louise Thompson of Dora, New Mexico who preceded him in death in 2001. They were married for 53 years. Jack is also preceded in death by his sons Mike, Joe, and Scot and daughter Susan. As a civil engineer and land surveyor in Santa Fe for more than 50 years, Jack surveyed many properties in and around Santa Fe that contributed to Santa Fe's economic growth in the 1960's, 1970's and 1980's that are still important landmarks today including De Vargas Mall, Santa Fe Place Mall, Christus St. Vincent Hospital and Santa Fe Community College. At some point during all those years, every single one of his children worked for him. Jack is survived by children Bill and wife Debbie of Midland, TX, Linda and husband Jim Alexander of Snohomish, WA, Nick and partner Tracy Olcott of Santa Fe, Jeff and wife Marcy of Santa Fe; grandchildren Erin Horne and partner John Muhl of Dallas, TX, Jamin Alexander and partner Hannah Giroux of Salem, MA, Justin Alexander of Seattle, WA, Nicole Badoud and husband Matt of Canton, MA, Nicholas Horne and wife Katrin of London, England, Devin Horne and partner Luke Henley of Santa Fe, and Ezri Horne of Santa Fe; and great-grandchildren Maya, Rosa, and Audrey Horne of London, England. Jack's Christian faith was a guiding force in his life and he was actively involved in his church and the Gideons of Santa Fe. He was always willing to help anyone in need and touched countless lives during his long and full life. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. A celebration of his life will be held August 17th, 2019 - the time and place will be announced later. "Jack G. Horne, just a laughin' and a scratchin' since 1920." Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 13, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close