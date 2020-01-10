Santa Fe New Mexican

JACK MARTINEZ

Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM
87507
(505)-395-9150
JACK MARTINEZ Jack Martinez, aged 57, of Santa Fe, NM died peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. The Rosary will be Wednesday, January 15th, 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church. A Mass will be held Thursday, January 16th, 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church. To view full obituary, please go to www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 12, 2020
