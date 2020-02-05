JACKIE QUINTANA-VALENCIA Heavenly Father called our dearest Jackie Quintana-Valencia home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully requests donations to be made to an educational fund for Samantha and Patrick. GoFundMe link: www.gf.me/u/xia3xd Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 6, 2020