JACOB J SENA (KABA) Jacob went home to our Lord on November 27th 2019 born on June 5th 1990 as a twin. After graduating high school he ventured out to many careers. Jacob was very loving and respectable always putting others before himself. He is preceded in death by mother Linda Sena, and Aunt Rhoda Sanchez. He is survived by father Fernando siblings Loriann (David), Fernando Jr., Marcos (Christina), twin Alicia (Brennan), three nieces three nephews and numerous family and friends who love him dearly . Services will be held at Altitude Ministries December 11th 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 10, 2019