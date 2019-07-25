Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACOB MICHAEL BRITO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACOB MICHAEL BRITO Living with a hereditary heart disorder our beloved Jacob Michael Brito passed away from a massive stroke on July 18, 2019 at the University of Colorado Cardiac ICU. Jacob Michael was born March 24, 1972 to Monica Augustine and Jake Brito. He is predeceased by his mother Monica Augustine, grandparents Eloy A. and Frances Martinez and uncle Eloy F. Martinez (Marsha). Jacob maintained a lifelong relationship with his stepfather Ron Augustine who survives him. Also surviving are his aunts Eliza Sokowloski and Camila Martinez, several uncles and aunts, cousins, friends and colleagues. While attending Englewood High School Jacob played football for the Englewood Pirates graduating in 1991. He attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. After graduation he returned to Englewood and was employed by the Colorado Mental Health Alliance, Ft. Logan Team 5. In 2002 Jacob moved to Santa Fe to be near his relatives. He was employed at a community mental health clinic in Espanola. At the time of his passing Jacob was employed by the State of New Mexico Human Services Division as a Triage Clinic. Jacob had a deep faith to our Lord and a profound commitment to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi where he attended daily Mass and volunteered his time and talent as needed. A rosary will be recited on Monday July 29th at 10:00 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Jacob will be laid to rest at Rosario Cemetery. Pall bearers are Mike Lucero and John Lujan. Fly with the angels Jacob, your journey on earth is complete!

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 28, 2019

