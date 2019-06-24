JACOB SANCHEZ Jacob Sanchez, 24 resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1995 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Jennifer and Joe Sanchez. He is preceded in death by his grandfather; Fidel Sanchez and grandmother; Barbara Wehmeier. Jacob is survived by his parents; Joe & Jennifer Sanchez, grandmother; Bernie Sanchez, siblings; Stephen (Leticia) Sanchez, Jonathan (Jessica) Sanchez, Joe Wall, Manuel Sanchez and April Sanchez, 14 nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob attended Christian life Academy through 9th grade and graduated from the Master's Program in 2013. Jacob never met a stranger and considered it his role in life to make people laugh. He walked his own road and was never ashamed to be himself. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Pallbearers; Joe Wall, Honorary Pallbearers; Stephen Sanchez and Jonathan Sanchez. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM followed by interment at the Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 25, 2019