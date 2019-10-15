Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE LEE ZUCAL. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JACQUELINE LEE ZUCAL Jacqueline Lee Zucal, age 49, passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born May 30, 1970, in Santa Fe New Mexico to James and Olga D. Zucal. She had one sister, Therese Zucal, and a brother, James Zucal. Jacqueline attended Saint Michaels and Santa Fe High and went on to attend The University of New Mexico, where she studied visual arts and worked as a the projectionist at a local movie theatre. Jacquie had a great love for music and played guitar in a local band during her college years. A kind soul who loved animals and being of service, Jacquie volunteered at local charities including Felines and friends and the food bank. On Sundays, she enjoyed attending the rosary group at Cristo Rey Church. Jacquie will always be remembered fondly for her kind disposition and her willingness to help people in need. She spent the last years of her life caring for aging parents and ailing family members while her own health was faltering. We would like to thank Casa Bonita Hospice for taking such attentive, loving care of Jacquie in her last days. A mass will be held on Friday, October 18th at 11 am at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Rd, Santa Fe NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 16, 2019

