JACQUELINE (JACKIE) QUINTANA-VALENCIA PASSED AWAY 2ND FEBRUARY, 2020 The family of the late Jacqueline M. Quintana-Valencia, wish to extend our sincere thanks for your kindness, condolences and support you extended to us. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations for the loving care. A special thanks to the Rev. Frank Pretto and Deacon Enrique Montoya, Los Caballeros de Vargas, The Santa Fe Fiesta Council, Bobby Trujillo, Francesca Fernandez, Melissa Mascarenas, Bob Clifford, Jose Jody Ortiz, Marvin Valdez, Laura Baca, Melinda Honzell, Melanie Martinez, Eddie and Frances Baca, Leo and Sandra Quintana. Pallbearers; Jacob Baca, Victor, Robert, and Steven Quintana, Victor Vigil and Felipe Rodriguez. A special thank you to all friends and family who traveled from across the United States to be here for us, mil gracias. Thank you to everyone who donated towards Jackie's childrens' Educational Fund via Go-Fund-Me. As it is impossible to thank each of you individually, please accept this press acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 16, 2020

