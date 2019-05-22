JAIME KATHLEEN GASKIN To the great sorrow of friends and family, Jaime Kathleen Gaskin of Santa Fe passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2019. Jaime dedicated her life to Native American people and studies. A graduate of Santa Fe High, she earned degrees in Native American culture and education at the University of Arizona, where she also pursued a PhD. She is survived by her godchildren Hillary Reeves Dvorkin and Paul Chambers Jr.; half-sisters Shirlee Ward and Mary D'Atri; nieces Debbie Johnson, Kim DiBiaggio, Michelle VanDenBerghe, Janece McClung, Dawn D'Atri-Fischer; nephews Bob Ward, David Anderson; life-long best friend Michelle Holt Costley; numerous cousins, great-nephews and nieces; and Mark, her zesty cockatiel. Jaime was preceded in death by her parents Emily and Jim Gaskin; husband Hank Eyrich; half-sister Sandra Perkins; niece Lori Lee; nephews Doug Anderson and Alec D'Atri; great-nephews James Gallegos and Robbie Ward; and her beloved pets Linus, Chico, and Elmo. A memorial service will be held on May 25, 12:30pm, at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Albuquerque Indian Center, your local pet shelter, or the Robbie Ward Memorial Scholarship, 992 Hoffman Drive, Aztec, NM 87410.

