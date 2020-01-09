Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ashley ("Jim") Lanphere. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES (JIM) ASHLEY LANPHERE James ("Jim") Ashley Lanphere, 85, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on December 8, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jim was born on June 30, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa. At an early age, Jim and his family settled in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he lived with his parents Ashley and Agnes and older brother Robert ("Bob") Lanphere. Jim was an excellent student and an accomplished multi-sport athlete in high school and college. He was inducted as a Hall of Fame Athlete in football and basketball with the State of South Dakota for high school and at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1983. After graduating with an engineering degree, Jim moved to Denver, Colorado where he worked in construction engineering for Master Builders and studied for his MBA at the University of Denver. In 1956, Jim and Bob's father, Ashley, passed away followed by their beloved mother Agnes in 1957. During this time, Jim married and had two daughters. He divorced and transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico with his two daughters. In 1962 Jim married Betty Joanne Lanphere (deceased 2017) and added son Michael. Jim and Betty moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1964 where they lived for almost 50 years. Jim and Betty's family expanded with the addition of six girls and four boys for a total of 13 children. Jim and Betty are survived by Kelli Ann Lanphere (Lisa Piper), Erin Kay (Lanphere) Davis (Ken), Michael Lanphere (Lisa MS), Lisa (Lanphere) Ainsworth (Jeff), Kris (Lanphere) Ballew (Chuck), Scott Lanphere (Clare), James P. Lanphere, Kimberly (Lanphere) Crawford (Mark), Susan Lanphere (deceased), Christian Lanphere (Andrew), Julie Lanphere (Jess), Jill (Lanphere) Rother (Terry) and Kelly Lanphere (Claudette), and by many amazing grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends of the family. Jim was an entrepreneur in the concrete and masonry block manufacturing industry and door company. He also made time to serve in the Army National Guard where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Throughout his busy professional and personal life, Jim remained a devoted husband and father. He provided unwavering support, guidance and presence throughout his children's lives for personal growth in education, sports and other activities. Jim is free and at peace with the Lord with his wife Betty, daughter Susan, and other beloved family members. Services: Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. Please send cards to Lisa Ainsworth, 13518 Kentfield Drive, Poway, CA. 92064. If anyone wishes to donate in lieu of flowers, please do so in Jim's name to LIFE Academy for Brooklyn Rother. Donations can be made electronically to www.laurensinstitute.org or by check made to LIFE Academy for Brooklyn Rother. Mailing Address- 1305 S Gilbert Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020

