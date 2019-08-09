JAMES JIMMIE BRITO James "Jimmie" Brito, 70, was called home by our heavenly Father on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Grants, NM on August 6, 1948 to "Flossie" C.D. Baca and Henry R. Brito. James is preceded in death by his father, Henry Brito Sr.; mother, Florence C.D. Baca; brothers, Henry Brito Jr., Walter Brito, and Marty Brito; and sister, Mary "Jo" Brito. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Brito and Tanya Brito; son, Jimmy Brito; and four grandchildren, Trinity, Alyana, Gabriel, and Giovani. A Vietnam Veteran, James served as a Master Sergeant in the elite Green Beret Army Special Forces. A Rosary will be recited for James on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Anne Catholic Church at 511 Alicia St, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow the Mass at 2:15 pm at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019