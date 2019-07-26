Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES DALE WILLIAMSON James Dale Williamson (Jim), beloved husband and father, passed away July 18 at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Patsy, daughters Maggie Martinez (Vince) and Barbara Reese (Josh), stepson John Hoffnagle (Stacy) and David Williamson. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Charlotte), a niece, nephews and three grandchildren, Shawn, Allison and Collin. He also leaves behind a multitude of friends. Jim was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio in February 12th, 1945 to James Earl and Virginia Foulk Williamson and grew up in Boulder, Colorado. After graduating from high school, he worked for the City of Boulder and drove an ambulance before enlisting in the Navy, where he served first aboard a destroyer and then a ballistic nuclear submarine. Upon leaving the Navy, he pursued his degree in mechanical engineering at night while working for an engineering firm in Boston. He spent his professional life working at nuclear power plants around the country. After retirement from Progress Energy in Hartsville, SC. Jim and Patsy moved to Santa Fe in 2012. Jim loved the natural world and enjoyed being outside. He had many interests including rock climbing, hiking, skiing, golfing, fly fishing, photography, target shooting, building and flying model airplanes, gem cutting, jewelry making, construction, and furniture making. He loved learning new things and worked hard until he felt he had achieved mastery before moving on to a new challenge. He always had to have a project to work on. He taught classes and generously shared his knowledge and skills with anyone who was interested. He was kind and willing to help friends as well as strangers. He enjoyed being a volunteer for the Santa Fe Symphony. Jim's nickname at work was "Hero". Indeed, he was a hero to many. As a former colleague stated, "What I know is that my life, and this world are better because Jim was a part of them. " A memorial service will be scheduled in the fall. Memorial donations may be made to the Santa Fe Symphony, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or the Cancer Foundation of New Mexico.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 28, 2019

