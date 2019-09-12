|
|
James "Jim" E. Corbin, age 76, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN, to Nora B. and Uriel L. Corbin, both of whom precede him in death. He married Judy A. Corbin on June 8, 1985 in Carlisle, PA. She survives him, as do his daughters, Shannon L. Corbin, MD (Jonathan Tingstad) of Seattle, WA and Nicole Williams (Charles) of Corrales, NM; his son, Sean L. Corbin (Angeline) of Santa Fe, NM; and his grandchildren, Kayla, Cori, Anya, Erica, Jillian, and Adrien. Jim was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, doggy papa, and friend. He loved sports and spoke fondly of his days playing high school football and basketball, as well as college football while attending the University of Washington. Jim began his esteemed military career in June of 1966 after graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. Early in his Army career he also obtained a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University. Over his 25-year military career, he served in many leadership capacities, including Combat Engineer Company Commander, Comptroller/CFO, Construction Platoon Leader, Battalion Commander, and Combat Maneuver Division Chief. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and he received numerous medals and awards during his honorable career which cited brilliant and tireless work, unflagging devotion to duty, keen intellect, and decisive leadership. Jim retired as a Colonel from the US Army in 1991 while serving as the Commander/District Engineer of the US Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis, MO. Following retirement from the Army, Jim and his wife Judy moved to the Land of Enchantment, where Jim used his expertise and experience with water resources to grow the Santa Fe County Water/Wastewater Company, and later to start his own business, Corbin Consulting, Inc., in which Jim was viewed as a regional expert in water resource planning, water rights, and water budgets. As the son of a forest ranger, Jim was a life-long conservationist and his efforts were recognized with the receipt of highly regarded awards including the Chevron Conservation Award in 1992, Resource Steward of the Year for the State of Missouri in 1992, and the Greensfelder Award in 1991. In his personal life, teasing his family members brought him much delight. He cherished his six granddaughters, and was eager to meet his newest, yet-to-be-born grandchild. He enjoyed watching the gorgeous New Mexico sunsets and traveling the world with his adoring wife. Jim was both thankful and proud that he and Judy had the opportunity to travel to all seven continents. Jim was also a long-distance runner and had completed over 50 marathons and several ultra-marathons. All those who knew him were drawn to his welcoming smile, twinkling blue eyes, and always-forgiving soul. Jim loved to share his experiences and knowledge; he'd talk your ear off if you'd allow. He will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of New Mexico or to The United Church of Santa Fe. A service to give thanks for Jim's life and commit his soul to God's care will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at The United Church of Santa Fe (1804 Arroyo Chamiso, corner of St. Michael's Drive, 505-988-3295), with Rev. Talitha Arnold presiding. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
|
|
|
|