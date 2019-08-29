Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Eddie" Saltz III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDDIE SALTZ 1965-2019 James E. Saltz III ("Eddie") was born on March 3, 1965, in Durham, North Carolina, to James and Linda Saltz. The Saltzes raised their family - Eddie, Kristin and Matthew - in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Eddie was active in everything there - band, athletics, student government, church youth, managing the town swimming pool and serving as church organist. Eddie always loved the people and memories of Tucumcari. He graduated from Duke University in 1987 and Baylor School of Dentistry in 1992, and practiced dentistry in Texas and New Mexico. He has been a professional organist and church music director in Albuquerque and Santa Fe where he currently resided. Eddie died August 25, 2019, in Santa Fe. Eddie loved people and people couldn't resist loving him back. He had a particular passion for helping the underprivileged in the community. Eddie was a gifted musician on organ and piano and he shared his gifts generously. He also enjoyed traveling, swimming, running, and being out in the sun, especially at the beach. Eddie is survived by Kristin Potter of Santa Fe, Donna Saltz and her children, his beloved grandsons Donovan and Salvatore, Eddie's mother, sister and brother, five nieces, and his aunt, uncle and cousins. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 10:00 a.m., at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Santa Fe. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Espanola Humane Society, Center Street United Methodist Church of Tucumcari, The Food Depot of Santa Fe, Autism Speaks, or the .

