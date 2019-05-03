|
|
JAMES H. BROWN James H. Brown, of Hull, Massachusetts, formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Abiquiu and Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate. He was 85. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Howard and Charlotte (Morrow) Brown. James attended Cooley High School there, graduating in 1951, and entered Wayne State University, supporting himself by playing clarinet in swing band. After graduating in 1955, he earned a master's degree from Michigan State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Finance Corps in 1957 and rose to First Lieutenant. Following his honorable discharge on June 26, 1960, James completed his education at Northwestern University, proudly earning a Ph.D. in Marketing. James had a fruitful career in truck manufacturing, starting at International Harvester In 1964. In 1970 he joined Rockwell International, where he headed various marketing divisions. In 1999, he retired from Rockwell as Vice President of North American Sales for Heavy Vehicle Components. James took great pride in his work and treasured the professional relationships he built throughout the years. James referred to his time in Midwest, growing up and working at Rockwell, as the first of his "three lives." Upon retiring, he embarked on an adventurous "second life" in the tiny town of Abiquiu, New Mexico, There he and his wife Valeria built an adobe home and fell in step with local Native American, Hispanic, and artisan culture. Always a sharp dresser, James became a connoisseur of the cowboy boots and Stetson hats essential to desert living. After a decade in the wilds, the couple resettled in Santa Fe, but a potential "third life" beckoned. His daughter Darci and son-in-law Dean Doty were revamping an old fisherman's boarding house in Hull. During visits, James grew enthralled with the beauty of New England, life on the ocean, and the challenges of construction. So, in their eighties, he and Valeria began a "third life" in Massachusetts, close to his adored grandchildren. James was an avid golfer, proud to have played such renowned courses as Pebble Beach. An eager traveler, he loved to trail family members in his mobile home as they took on projects in far-flung places. A gifted raconteur, he extracted compelling stories from his many experiences-on the job, in the Army, and on the road-and would hold listeners spellbound. His advice and lessons were always trustworthy and valued. James' legacy continues through the family and friends he cherished. He was the beloved husband of Valeria (Colombatto) Brown. The two have shared many loving years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothea (Colombatto) Brown, who passed away in 1994. James was the devoted father of Darci L. Brown and her husband Dean Doty of Hull and stepfather to Elisa Petrini of New York, Mark Petrini and his wife Deborah Jones of New York, Odette Petrini of Michigan, Matthew Petrini of Florida, John Petrini of New York, and Andrea Petrini of New York. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Thea and James Doty, and seven step-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, May 10th 9-11 AM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Services will conclude with interment in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: (https://giving.mskcc.org), National Multiple Sclerosis Society: (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or Salvation Army: (https://satruck.org/). See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.--
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 5, 2019
