JAMES H. FINNEY JANUARY 9, 1935 - DECEMBER 29, 2019 Jim was born to William F. and Dorothy C. Finney in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 9th, 1935. He led a full and prosperous life until his death on December 29th, 2019. He was educated in Oklahoma City public schools and later attended colleges at Sewanee University and University of Oklahoma where he received his Bachelor of Architecture Degree. Following college Jim served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. While stationed in California he met Mary Daniel who was serving as a stewardess for TWA. Jim and Mary were married in Camden, Arkansas on August 4th, 1962, and immediately following the wedding they found their home in Santa Fe. Jim had many fond memories from his friendships while living in Santa Fe. His multiple careers included residential design, construction estimating, real estate brokerage and real estate appraising. Jim also had a very good reputation for his story telling and fly-fishing, which were his favorite pastimes. His survived by wife, Mary; children, Britten and Gardner; grandson, Luke; great-grandsons, Steel and Coal; and his brother, William C. Finney; Rebecca Finney, and Ynez Salazar. The family will be holding an informal reception in memory of Jim Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 3, 2020

