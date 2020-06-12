DR. JAMES HOWARD PURDY III Dr. James Howard Purdy III, (Jim), 98 years old, living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, died peacefully in his sleep on May 24, 2020. He was born in 1922 to James Purdy II and Ruth Eaton Purdy in New York City, New York. He served in World War II as a Captain, a pilot in the US Army Air Corps and completed many missions over North Africa. He received a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska in 1950. He married Marquita Guerin y C de Baca on October 26, 1945 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage until Marquita died in January 2011. Jim is survived by his six children and their spouses: Marquita Purdy George and spouse John Anthony; James Howard Purdy IV and spouse Rita; Carmen Purdy Duran and spouse Edward; Robert Joseph Purdy and spouse Linda; Ramona Purdy Coffman and spouse Jay; and Dolores Purdy Melancon and spouse Nichols. Jim is survived by 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He is also survived by his sister's daughters, Candice Holloway Boyce; Taylor Holloway McMaster, and Amy Holloway Bunger. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Hope Purdy Salvatori and Frances Purdy Holloway. All three of the Purdy siblings lived past the age of 90. Jim met the love of his life during World War II at the La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe. Jim and Marquita began their marriage in Las Vegas, New Mexico and he aspired to become a cowboy. After finding that occupation to be quite a challenge, he entered dental school in Omaha. Dr. Purdy practiced dentistry for many years in both Las Vegas and Santa Fe. He was beloved by his patients. People needing his skills were greeted warmly by his receptionist of many years, Irene Rael. Dr. Purdy volunteered one day a week at the dental clinic near St. Francis Cathedral managed by the Sisters of the Holy Paraclete. He also was in charge of the bingo at Cristo Rey Church for many years and truly believed that faith was expressed best by good works. Jim retired from dentistry to follow a lifelong dream. He and Marquita spent over thirty years cruising on a sailboat in Mexico. The first boat was named La Conquistadora de Santa Fe and the next one was named Guadalupe. He stopped sailing at the age of 87. Jim lived a long and wonderful life and will be sorely missed by his family, his patients, and his many friends. Fair winds forever. A funeral mass was attended by the Purdy children and spouses on June 10, 2020 at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Church in Albuquerque. In remembrance of our Dad, please contribute to any charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.