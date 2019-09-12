JAMES KEITH BOURGUET 23 APRIL 1964 - 17 JULY 2019 Lord you must have needed an Ironworker to finish that stairway that everyone is hoping to climb because you took my son to finish it. He was my son and Brother in the International Brotherhood of Ironworkers. 25 years of building from here to Florida and back made him spoken of in the heavy construction world. A dad like no other to Julian and Jordan. No sons could have asked for more love and constant affection, he relished on them. They are standing tall although crying inside, as his four sisters; Kimberly, Tiffany, Tanya and Elisa are. Lament and Pictures is all we have left and a laugh that will great us on that last step to you Lord. Love you my son James Keith, Asta La Vista Mijo - Dad "Gallo".
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 13, 2019