Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES KEITH BOURGUET. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES KEITH BOURGUET 23 APRIL 1964 - 17 JULY 2019 Lord you must have needed an Ironworker to finish that stairway that everyone is hoping to climb because you took my son to finish it. He was my son and Brother in the International Brotherhood of Ironworkers. 25 years of building from here to Florida and back made him spoken of in the heavy construction world. A dad like no other to Julian and Jordan. No sons could have asked for more love and constant affection, he relished on them. They are standing tall although crying inside, as his four sisters; Kimberly, Tiffany, Tanya and Elisa are. Lament and Pictures is all we have left and a laugh that will great us on that last step to you Lord. Love you my son James Keith, Asta La Vista Mijo - Dad "Gallo".

JAMES KEITH BOURGUET 23 APRIL 1964 - 17 JULY 2019 Lord you must have needed an Ironworker to finish that stairway that everyone is hoping to climb because you took my son to finish it. He was my son and Brother in the International Brotherhood of Ironworkers. 25 years of building from here to Florida and back made him spoken of in the heavy construction world. A dad like no other to Julian and Jordan. No sons could have asked for more love and constant affection, he relished on them. They are standing tall although crying inside, as his four sisters; Kimberly, Tiffany, Tanya and Elisa are. Lament and Pictures is all we have left and a laugh that will great us on that last step to you Lord. Love you my son James Keith, Asta La Vista Mijo - Dad "Gallo". Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close