JAMES LANGDON SPIVEY JR. James Langdon Spivey Jr. passed away on Tuesday, December 3. He was born in Fort Worth, TX, on March 17, 1930; his lucky birthdate earned him the nickname "Pat," which is what he went by. Pat attended Princeton University and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. After serving as an executive officer aboard the USS Spangler during the Korean War, he started what would become a lifelong career in the financial sector. A registered investment professional for 55 years - 35 of which were spent in Santa Fe - Pat considered himself a "bond man" and managed financing for the New Mexico State Board of Finance, the University of New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands University, the New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation, the Grand River Dam Authority of Oklahoma, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Airport Authority, and rural water systems, all in addition to working with families on their personal financial planning and investments. A steadfast parishioner of the Church of the Holy Faith, he provided guidance as senior warden of the vestry during one of the church's more challenging periods and was a long-time head of its ushers. An avid golfer and deep-sea fisherman, his free time was spent either on the course or on a boat off the coast of Baja, Mexico. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Suzanne Rewerts Spivey, and his son and frequent fishing companion, James Frederick (Jim) Spivey, as well as by his nieces and nephews and their spouses: Mark Lyon and Jane Tillman, Madeline and Dennis Lewelling, Janet and Steve Bushey, Virginia and Bryan Cooper, and Charles and Martha Lyon. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Faith. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to the Church of the Holy Faith or the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (

