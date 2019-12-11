Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leslie Nesmith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES LESLIE NESMITH SEPTEMBER 3, 1946 ~ DECEMBER 9, 2019 James Leslie Nesmith, 73, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed away December 9, 2019. He was born to Earl Charles and Sylvia Dingle Nesmith in Denver, Co. on September 3, 1946. James is preceded in death by loving parents; brother, Charles Nesmith; and beloved wife, Jamie Lee Nesmith. He is survived by children, Amy Collier Hunt (Chris), Laura Anastasia Nesmith, James Joshua Nesmith; brother, Frank E. Nesmith; and five grandchildren. James graduated from the University of Washington with an MBA. He later pursued a career as a Program Director for Foreign Nationals. James was very active in his community, he was a past President for the Los Alamos Rotary Club, founder and promoter of the USS Los Alamos, a Naturalization Program Coordinator, Chairman for the Los Alamos Veteran Committee, a Gold Star Vietnam Veteran, he also volunteered at the Children Hospital Ciudad de Juares. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10am at Fuller Lodge, located on Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jim's honor to The Rotary Club of Los Alamos. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 12, 2019

