JAMES MICHAEL MORE James Michael More, 76, a former executive of the Eastman Kodak Co., died from Lewy body dementia on Thursday, March 19 in hospice care in Los Angeles. Michael was born November 28, 1943, in Baldwinsville, NY. He spent most of his adult life in Rochester, NY, where he worked for Kodak for 30 years, becoming Director of International Public Relations. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Santa Fe, NM where they lived from 1999 to 2019, before moving to Los Angeles for medical care. Michael loved photography, art, literature, and music. He was never happier than when he was taking pictures of his daughter, declaiming a poem by Shakespeare or Yeats, or listening to Bob Dylan bootlegs. Most of all, though, he loved people. He wanted to know everyone's life story, whether they were a close friend or a stranger at the next table, and he wanted to share his joy in the songs, books, photos, and paintings he loved with all those around him. In Santa Fe, he served on the board of the New Mexico Council on Photography and was a volunteer for Ambercare, a hospice care provider. He is survived by his wife, Lee; his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Singer More, and her mother, Ellen Singer More; his grand-daughter, Miriam More Kinney; his stepdaughter, Karen Krenis; and his cousin, Kathy Lawler. He was predeceased by his father, Don, his mother, Evelyn (n‚e Lawler), and his brother, John. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no memorial is planned at this time.

