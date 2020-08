Or Copy this URL to Share

RESTING IN PEACE JAMES ROSS JOHNSTONE 6 FEBRUARY 1957- 10 AUGUST 2018 Beloved James, A heart of no compare. Two years ago, We laid you down. Our hearts are saddened. We miss you. May your spirit be soaring in freedom, in peace, in God's Glory with the sound of sweet music. You are with us always. We wear your memory proudly. Forever Loved. Mom, Gavan, Deborah, Steve, Clive, Aren, Lauren



