JAMES GEORGE WHARTON James "George" Wharton passed away suddenly on November 29, 2019. He was born in Saguache, Colorado, on April 4,1936 to Walter and Hilda Wharton. He graduated from Alamosa High in 1954. In 1957, he met and married Pat Longwell, the love of his life, in Farmington, NM. He was an active member in the community and longtime member of the Elks. George retired from Creamland Daries to move his family to Santa Fe,NM. He started a wholesale business followed by Wharton's Crafted Gifts, in De Vargas Mall. He retired for good in 2017, to live in short sleeves and shorts in Arizona City, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Myrna and his infant son Jerry. George is survived by Pat, his wife of 62 years, his sister Neola (Rod) Lewis, his daughters Debbie (Paul) Hochsprung, Nancy Jo (John) Brenna, Kellie (Ubaldo) Ontiveros, Becky (Vince) Rehkopf and Terrie (Tom) Jacopi. There are nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

