JAMIE BETH CATLIN PH.D Jamie Beth Catlin Ph.D , daughter and stepdaughter of the late Bernice Catlin Hirsch, James J. Catlin, and Daniel C Hirsch Jr. passed away in Santa Fe on December 16, 2019. Jamie moved to Santa Fe twenty-four years ago so that she could be cared for by her sister, Julie Berman and her team of caregivers. Jamie suffered without complaint from multiple sclerosis for thirty-nine years and her passing was due to complications from her illness. Jamie is survived by her sister Julie, her stepsister Margo Adams of Tyler TX, her stepbrother Daniel Hirsch (Judy) of Fallbrook CA, cousins Michael Winston and Trudy Holtzman and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Chicago in 1945, Jamie grew up in Waukegan, IL and went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and received her Master's and Ph.D from the University of Michigan. While at the University of Michigan, Jamie served as the Associate Director of Academic Counseling for the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, and then became the Manager of Foundation Relations for the University. In 1986, Jamie assumed a position at Cornell University where she became the Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. For years while still at the University of Michigan, Jamie was instrumental in soliciting support to honor 1935 alumnus Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish Diplomat in Nazi-occupied Hungary, who is credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews from extermination. With the support and guidance of others, plans were formulated to build an endowment and establish an enduring tribute. To date, the Wallenberg Medal and annual lecture have continued to be an integral part of the University. No tribute to Jamie can be made without the family acknowledging the loyal dedication of her caregivers who provided Jamie with care and kindness for the duration of her time in Santa Fe. They are Alma, Eugenia Maria, Brenda and Martha. The family is also indebted to Compassus Hospice who made Jamie's final months easier as she transitioned from MS. Cremation has taken place and at the request of Jamie, there will be no service or memorial. Fly high Jamie, throughout your illness you taught us about life and how to remain positive. For those of us who spent so many years caring for Jamie, we will miss that what we learned to love about her. Contributions made be made in Jamie's memory to Wallenberg.umich.edu . Please visit our online guestbook for Jamie at www.RiversideFunerals.com . Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe, NM (505) 395-9150 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019

