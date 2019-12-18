JANE C. SPRINGER Jane passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, December 15th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, husband Ted W. Springer, son Ted M. Springer and daughter Peggy A. Springer. Jane is survived by her son; Tom R. Springer wife Jennifer, grandchildren Mathew Springer wife Michelle, Jessica, Melissa, Mark, Ted Springer, Dominic Montoya and Krystal Hendricks, 6 great- grandchildren and Leo Romero. A graduate of Albuquerque High School, she became the Bernalillo County Clerk in the early 60s. Moving to Santa Fe in 1967, she was the head of the R.S.V.P. Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She then moved on to run St. Vincent DePaul of New Mexico. Jane loved her family and cooking, her chili often stated by many as "The Best Chili I Have Ever Had." In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Parish, located at 511 Alicia St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 19, 2019