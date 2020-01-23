Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANE SCOTT JAnuary 2020 "God grant me the Serenity to Accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." Where do I begin to tell you about our Jane? She approached life with her eyes wide open, with a heart as big as the moon, and a smile - so warm - it could melt the largest of ice bergs. Jane and I, Drew Scott, met in Plano, Texas in 1981. We were married there on August 13, 1982, a Friday, by the Rev. Glenn Weimer. My two small children, Amie and Andrew took to Jane like ducks to water. Jane was a natural working as a teacher and later as a marriage and family therapist. After many years living and working in Austin, Texas we made a permanent move to Santa Fe in 1998. Here Jane, with her big heart and warm smile, applied her teaching and therapy skills helping children to master reading; and women who were pulling their lives back together in substance abuse programs. In 20 years of recovery Jane shared her positive approach to living with her generosity of spirit with other colleagues in the AA program. She could uplift any sad spirit with her smile. Jane had an eye for all things beautiful, and a flare for fashion and design. She loved music and dancing, and was an avid yoga practitioner. Jane was a lover of all beings, large and small; particularly our miniature poodles, Lola and Babalu. Born on Ausust 1, 1947 in Gainsville, Texas to Aubrey Lloyd "Pete" Alexander and Luella "Deanie" McMillian Alexander. On her career path she earned a B.A. degree in home economics, a M.A. education from Texas Women's University; and a second M.A. in marriage and family therapy from East Texas State. While Jane's heart was her biggest and brightest aspect it was also her most susceptible. She departed life on January 15, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She will be longingly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her, even if only a short time. Jane was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Drew Scott; children; daughter, Amie Searey and husband Michael; grandchildren, Izzy, Max, Elliot, and Henry; and son, Andrew and wife Katie Scott; and grandchildren, Maggie, Andrew, Henry and Katie; and, sister Peggy Hollar (Peter). We honor her life and love daily, and collectively will gather in celebration of Jane's life well-lived on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room at El Castillo, 250 East Alameda, Santa Fe, NM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to St. Bede's Episcopal Church Santa Fe, NM. Peace and comfort with Jane and us all. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

