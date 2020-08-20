JANE WILSON Jane Wilson, a longtime specialist teaching reading skills and a prolific watercolor artist, has died. She was 91, a resident of El Castillo. Mrs. Wilson was known for her quick wit and dry humor. She was an avid opera enthusiast, a voracious reader, and a fan of old movies. She was a history buff particularly interested in WWII. Mrs. Wilson suffered from several lung problems, died at St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Friday August 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gould Wilson, a retired management consultant; her son Richard, daughter Roberta, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Mrs. Wilson graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and earned a Master of Arts Degree from The State University of New York. After her graduate studies, she learned the specialized work of identifying different learning biases in children and training their teachers to take advantage of those tendencies. She was the Reading Specialist at the Advent School in Boston, Massachusetts for many years. Mrs. Wilson was a direct descendant of the Seaman family that settled in Long Island, New York in the 1600's. Mrs. Wilson moved to Santa Fe in 2007 after a living in Duxbury, Massachusetts for many years. She never got over being a confirmed and proud Easterner. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com