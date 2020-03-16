Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET DALBEY ZLATOFF-MIRSKY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANET DALBEY ZLATOFF-MIRSKY Janet Dalbey ZLatoff-Mirsky Janet Dalbey Zlatoff-Mirsky, former Artistic Administrator for the Lyric Opera of Chicago, founding Manager of the Chicago Lyric Opera Center for American Artists, and founding General Manager of the Chicago City Ballet, died at her home in Santa Fe, NM on March 1, 2020. She was 84 years old. The cause of death, a Thoracic Aoritc Aneurysm, was confirmed by her husband of 44 years, Everett Zlatoff-Mirsky. Janet Dalbey's career in the worlds of opera and symphony centered on disciplined expertise and finesse. She had a natural ear for music and musical talent and a savvy business acumen. Her wit, polish, and presence along with personal practical skills in public relations, advertising, and graphic design attracted the attention of two strong willed women whose dreams and ambitions, talents and force of personality created pillars of Chicago's performing arts community, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago City Ballet. Carol Fox was considered a "force of nature". She was the co-founder and general manager of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. In 1954, she was responsible for bringing to Chicago soprano, Maria Callas for her American debut in Vincenzo Bellini's Norma. By the early 1970's, with accusations the Lyric was "La Scala of the West" for relying too heavily on Italian talent, Miss Fox countered critical opinion by asking Miss Dalbey, her right hand assistant and member of the Lyric production staff, to become the Manager of the Lyric's newly established Apprentice Artists Program. The goal was to audition talented young American singers. Miss Dalbey became a founding member of this program when it later became the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists. In 1974, Miss Dalbey also became Artistic Administrator for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Maria Tallchief, whose name in her father's Native Osage language was Ki He Kah Stah Tsa, is America's first major prima ballerina. She depended on Miss Dalbey's skills to establish the Chicago City Ballet. Miss Tallchief began ballet lessons at age five. She never stopped dancing. At 21 years old she became the star of George Balanchine"s New York City Ballet. The renowned choreographer was also her first husband. He specifically choreographed The Firebird for her. Her passionate dancing revolutionized ballet. When Miss Tallchief did retire from dance in 1966, she became the director of ballet for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. With ambition still alive, she wanted to establish her own ballet school and company. She turned to Janet Dalbey to help her. Their joint effort became the Chicago City Ballet where Miss Dalbey served as general manager and subsequently served as a member of the Board. In search for a Concertmaster for the Lyric Opera orchestra in 1974, Miss Dalbey called Chicago violinist Everett Zlatoff-Mirsky for an audition. Mr. Zlatoff-Mirsky's repertoire includes not only training in classical music but recordings in Jazz and Blues with artists like Ramsey Lewis, Curtis Mayfield, Muddy Waters, and Howling Wolf. He worked many recording sessions every day of the week. Miss Dalbey's cold call had unexpected results. For Mr. Zlatoff-Mirsky, meeting her was a Dantesque encounter. He said he had never seen a more beautiful and more talented woman in his life. For him, it was un coup de foundre. Mr. Zlatoff-Mirsky initially signed a contract for only one opera since Carol Fox wanted to evaluate his playing. He passed her scrutiny and became Concertmaster for the Lyric Opera of Chicago orchestra. On a more personal level. Mr. Zlatoff-Mirsky said, smitten as he was, it took much wooing and persuasion for Miss Dalbey to take him seriously romantically. They married on January 28, 1976. Janet Dalbey was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 1, 1935. She attended Sullivan High School and Northwestern University. Her parents, John Millington Dalbey and Florence Edith Johnson, were Personnel Managers at Marshall Field's department store in Chicago. With her parents Janet worked as a child model, and with her parents, she listened to the radio broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera on Saturday mornings December through May. Her favorite opera became Giuseppi Verdi's Don Carlo, based on a complex tangle of interpersonal relationships in the Spanish court of Philip II and bloody Inquisition violence. Later in life, her favorite singers were sopranos, Mirella Freni and Rene Fleming, tenors Luciano Pavarotti and Jussi Bjorling, baritone Piero Cappuccilli, and bass Nicolai Ghiaurov. Miss Dalbey inherited her parent's commitment to Illinois Republican politics. She joined the personal staff of Illinois Governor Richard B.Ogilvie, working as a press aid and advance person. She also managed the office for the re-election of U.S. Congressman John Porter. But theater was a passion and at any opportunity she stole away to New York City to binge on as many shows as time allowed. Miss Dalbey refined her desire for exquisite detail outside her professional life through study of the Japanese floral art Ikenobo. For her years of diligent practice and precision in design, she was recognized as a professional instructor in the art. When Miss Dalbey and Everett Zlatoff-Mirsky married, Janet confessed a long held secret wish. Her mother had a dog, but Janet always wanted a dog to call her own. Together they went to the International Kennel Club Dog Show. Janet fell in love with a West Highland White Terrier. Not a person to do things in half measures, Janet plunged into the world of 'Westies." Since 1976 she exhibited and bred champion West Highland White Terriers. She was active in establishing the "Westie" Foundation of America dedicated to canine health research. She served on the Kane County IL task force for animal welfare. She was active in the establishment of the Great Lakes All Terrier Association where she served as a board member until 2003. She was Vice President of the Kennel Club of Yorkville until 2003. Since moving to Santa Fe NM in 2003, the Zlatoff-Mirsky's have satisfied what Janet called her "gypsy gene" through frequent travel to where ever fancy took them. Janet became an active member of the Santa Fe Garden Club. But the Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus family captured her heart. She served on the Board of Directors and on the Foundation for that organization. The Zlatoff-Mirsky's sponsor, Nicolle Maniaci the principal second violinist of the symphony. Janet said serving with the members of the Santa Fe Symphony and Chorus family was the highlight of her years in Santa Fe. Janet Dalbey Zlatoff-Mirsky is survived by her husband, Everett Zlatoff-Mirsky and step-daughters, Tania Furrer of Washington, DC and Laura Bergeron-Mirsky of Cupertino CA, and three grandchildren, Anika Furrer, Linden and Marin Bergeron-Mirsky.

