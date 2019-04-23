JANETTE KATHLEEN SEGURA Janette Kathleen Segura died suddenly on April 20, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1956 in Las Vegas, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Carmen Segura, and her sister Lorraine Segura. She is survived by her siblings Leon Segura, Matthew Segura and wife Nancy Herring, Pat Segura, David Segura and Susan Duffy, Loretta Segura and Julie Asevedo, Julie and Michael Cordova, niece Sofia Cordova and by her best friend Louanna Gallegos. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a Nutrition Educator with the Santa Fe County Extension Service. Funeral Services are pending at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019