Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE G. FORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JANICE G. FORD Janice G. Ford, born September 27, 1942, went peacefully to meet our Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Her loving husband, of 35 years, Thomas D. Ford, preceded her in death by a short 11 days. Janice was a kind and generous soul. She believed in the good of people. She never knew a stranger. She loved her family, friends, and life fiercely. Janice was a great mother of five; Marian Royall, Dana Woloshuk, Sheryl Conway, Lora Olson, and Ed Olson. Bringing up the children with wonderful, fun memories and the knowledge of her love for them was extremely important to her. Janice was first married to Edwin C. Olson in 1961 in Kansas. By spring, 1970 all five children were born. In 1971 the family moved to Santa Fe, NM. Santa Fe is where Janice decided to join politics because of her strong conviction she had something to offer and would be able to help make a difference in others' lives. In 1979 Janice and Ed divorced. Janice met Thomas Ford and in 1985 they were married. When this happened, the family grew by two adult children. When Janice passed, she left behind seven children, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In Janice's eyes Tom's children and grandchildren were also her own. Janice had a great smile and would freely share it. She loved touching hands of friends and with each person she encountered she wanted to make a connection, to let that person know that they were special and had something to offer the world. Her sense of humor could be considered different, but that was her way. Janice will be missed by so many, but she is watching over all of us with smiles and love.

JANICE G. FORD Janice G. Ford, born September 27, 1942, went peacefully to meet our Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Her loving husband, of 35 years, Thomas D. Ford, preceded her in death by a short 11 days. Janice was a kind and generous soul. She believed in the good of people. She never knew a stranger. She loved her family, friends, and life fiercely. Janice was a great mother of five; Marian Royall, Dana Woloshuk, Sheryl Conway, Lora Olson, and Ed Olson. Bringing up the children with wonderful, fun memories and the knowledge of her love for them was extremely important to her. Janice was first married to Edwin C. Olson in 1961 in Kansas. By spring, 1970 all five children were born. In 1971 the family moved to Santa Fe, NM. Santa Fe is where Janice decided to join politics because of her strong conviction she had something to offer and would be able to help make a difference in others' lives. In 1979 Janice and Ed divorced. Janice met Thomas Ford and in 1985 they were married. When this happened, the family grew by two adult children. When Janice passed, she left behind seven children, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In Janice's eyes Tom's children and grandchildren were also her own. Janice had a great smile and would freely share it. She loved touching hands of friends and with each person she encountered she wanted to make a connection, to let that person know that they were special and had something to offer the world. Her sense of humor could be considered different, but that was her way. Janice will be missed by so many, but she is watching over all of us with smiles and love. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close