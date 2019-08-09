JANIE SULLIVAN SALINAS On August 3, 2019, JANIE SULLIVAN SALINAS, was laid to rest beside her husband, Gregory Salinas, at the Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. She was surrounded by all her children and grandchildren, sisters and a niece. Janie was born in Texas, raised in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas. In 1956 she met and married Greg Salinas in Lovington, NM. They moved to Santa Fe in 1964 where they raised their six children. She was an English & Journalism teacher. She and her husband shared a love of art, travel, politics, gardening and family. In 1993 after Greg's death, Janie moved to their winter home in Morelia, Michoac n Mexico where she resided until her death. She is survived by her children Paula, Mary (Mark Vanderlinden), John (Abby), Laura (Joe Tubio), Greg (Janice) and Gabriela (Bill Brice) and her grandchildren Elisabeth (Max Wood) & Cecilia Salinas, Olivia, Jack and Michael Tubio, Katherine, Gregory and Joseph Salinas, and Kendall and Daniel Brice. She was preceded in death by her grandson Kallen Salinas Brice and son-in-law Pablo Taboada. She will be forever missed.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 11, 2019