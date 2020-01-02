JANNA CHANDLER Janna Chandler, 67, a resident of Cave Creek, Arizona, passed away on December 27, 2019. Janna was a cherished wife, sister, stepmom and grandmother. Janna is survived by her husband Gil, brother Keat; stepchildren Leslie, Norman, Kelly-Jo, Lundy, Kristopher; grandchildren Bridger, Avery, Kaitlyn, Savannah; extended family of aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Janna helped countless clients for decades through her business of organic supplements. Janna and her husband traveled extensively throughout the US, Alaska, and Canada in the last years of her life. Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee, Oklahoma January 24, 2020.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 5, 2020